Watch Idina Menzel and Chaka Khan Join Forces on 'I'm Every Woman'

The duet rendition of the 1978 hit celebrates International Women's Day.

Tony winner Idina Menzel (Wicked, Frozen) and Grammy winner Chaka Khan recently joined forces for a new version of the latter's 1978 hit, "I'm Every Woman."

The new music video (above) celebrates International Women's Day and begins by asking the question, "What is every woman?" Among those offering responses from around the world are Iman, Bellamy Young, and Laverne Cox.

"I'm Every Woman" was written by Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson.

The video benefits Care, which delivers lasting change to some of the world’s poorest communities. The organization focuses on working alongside women because, equipped with the proper resources, women have the power to help whole families and entire communities escape poverty.

Khan herself briefly appeared on Broadway in 2008, as a replacement in the original production of The Color Purple; she played Sofia.

