Watch Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty Sing 'For Good' For 2020 Graduates

By Logan Culwell-Block
Jun 12, 2020
The former Wicked co-stars released the filmed performance on Twitter to congratulate this year's high school graduates.
Broadway favorites and former Wicked stars Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty released a filmed duet performance of "For Good" from the blockbuster musical June 11. The release serves to congratulate the high school graduates of 2020, many of whom have had commencement ceremonies canceled or drastically modified in the wake of COVID-19.

Menzel won a 2004 Tony Award for her performance as Elphaba in the Stephen Schwartz musical. Hilty joined the Broadway company shortly after graduating college in 2004 as the Glinda standby, later taking over the role full time after Menzel departed the production.

Watch their performance below:

Hilty, who went on to star in Broadway's 9 to 5 and Smash on NBC, was recently featured in the benefit stream of Bombshell in Concert, which presented songs written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman for Smash's fictitious Marilyn Monroe bio-musical. She is set to make a guest appearance at the 2020 Virtual International Thespian Festival, celebrating the best in high school theatre worldwide, later this month.

Menzel has stuck primarily to film and TV in the years since Wicked, most notably voicing the "Let It Go"-singing Princess Elsa in the animated film version of Disney's Frozen. She also recently joined Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt for a duet performance of Aladdin's "A Whole New World" for The Disney Family Sing Along: Volume II. Her additional stage credits include If/Then and Skintight.

