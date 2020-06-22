Watch Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, More in Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Watch Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, More in Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2
By Dan Meyer
Jun 22, 2020
 
The six-part Disney+ docuseries follows the stars and creators of the animated film.

Ahead of its premiere on Disney+, check out Frozen stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and more in the trailer above for Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2. All six episodes of the docuseries will drop June 26.

The special follows the cast, co-director Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck (Lee also wrote the screenplay), songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and more as they reveal the film-making process for the Disney hit.

Included in the trailer are glimpses at voice talent recording sessions, pre-release screenings, creative meetings, and the actual animation process itself.

Frozen 2 was released in November of last year, following up from its predecessor in 2013. Joining the main quartet in the sequel were Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.

The stage adaptation of Frozen, featuring a book by Lee and an expanded score by the Lopezes, opened on Broadway in 2018 at the St. James Theatre. Disney on Broadway announced in May that the musical would not reopen on the Main Stem when theatres return, but tours and international productions would at a time when safe to do so.

Looking Back at Frozen’s Journey on Broadway

53 PHOTOS
Frozen_Broadway_Rehearsal_Photos_2017_HR
Caissie Levy and Patti Murin hug in rehearsal for Frozen's Denver tryout. Jenny Anderson
Frozen_Broadway_Rehearsal_Photos_2017_HR
Jelani Alladin Jenny Anderson
Frozen_Broadway_Rehearsal_Photos_2017_HR
Greg Hildreth and Kevin Del Aguila Jenny Anderson
John Riddle, Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, and Jelani Alladin
The first look at John Riddle, Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, and Jelani Alladin in Frozen Andrew Eccles/Disney via EW
Patti Murin (Anna) and John Riddle (Hans) in FROZEN. Photo by Deen van Meer.jpg
Patti Murin and John Riddle in Frozen in Denver Deen van Meer
The Company of FROZEN. Photo by Deen van Meer.jpg
Cast of Frozen in Denver Deen van Meer
<i>Frozen</i> at the St. James Theatre
Frozen's marquee goes up at St. James Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Caissie Levy and Patti Murin
Caissie Levy and Patti Murin meet the press ahead of the Broadway production Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_Broadway_Press_Day_2018_HR
Michael Grandage, Patti Murin, Caissie Levy, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and Robert Lopez Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_Broadway_Press_Day_2018_HR
Patti Murin and Caissie Levy Marc J. Franklin
