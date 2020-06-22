Watch Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, More in Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

The six-part Disney+ docuseries follows the stars and creators of the animated film.

Ahead of its premiere on Disney+, check out Frozen stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and more in the trailer above for Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2. All six episodes of the docuseries will drop June 26.

The special follows the cast, co-director Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck (Lee also wrote the screenplay), songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and more as they reveal the film-making process for the Disney hit.

Included in the trailer are glimpses at voice talent recording sessions, pre-release screenings, creative meetings, and the actual animation process itself.

Frozen 2 was released in November of last year, following up from its predecessor in 2013. Joining the main quartet in the sequel were Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.

The stage adaptation of Frozen, featuring a book by Lee and an expanded score by the Lopezes, opened on Broadway in 2018 at the St. James Theatre. Disney on Broadway announced in May that the musical would not reopen on the Main Stem when theatres return, but tours and international productions would at a time when safe to do so.

