Watch Idina Menzel Perform a Personalized Theme Song for a Stranger

The Tony winner might have read her new friend's biography wrong, though.

Idina Menzel wants everyone to follow their dreams—even if it's taxidermy—in a new GEICO ad. Of course, stuffing animals is not what tax attorney Tara wants to do, but it seems the Tony winner misread her bio.

This isn't the first time the star has embraced her absurd side. Last year, she gathered with the cast of Frozen 2 for an edition of Crosswalk the Musical that culminated in a belt-off between Menzel and fellow Tony winner James Corden for the role of Elsa. The year before, she donned a chicken suit (??) on Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition.

Up next, the Broadway star will judge Elvis Duran's Drag Spectacular July 21 alongside Tituss Burgess, Michelle Visage, and Cynthia Germanotta (Lady Gaga's mom).

