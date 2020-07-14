Watch Idina Menzel Perform a Personalized Theme Song for a Stranger

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Idina Menzel Perform a Personalized Theme Song for a Stranger
By Dan Meyer
Jul 14, 2020
 
The Tony winner might have read her new friend's biography wrong, though.

Idina Menzel wants everyone to follow their dreams—even if it's taxidermy—in a new GEICO ad. Of course, stuffing animals is not what tax attorney Tara wants to do, but it seems the Tony winner misread her bio.

GEICO is also the presenter of Playbill's newly launched Search for a Star context. The grand prize winner will receive a one-on-one sessions and consultations with theatre industry titans, a class package from The Growing Studio, Broadway tickets once performances resume, and more. Click here for details.

This isn't the first time the star has embraced her absurd side. Last year, she gathered with the cast of Frozen 2 for an edition of Crosswalk the Musical that culminated in a belt-off between Menzel and fellow Tony winner James Corden for the role of Elsa. The year before, she donned a chicken suit (??) on Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition.

WATCH: Watch Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty Sing 'For Good' For 2020 Graduates

Up next, the Broadway star will judge Elvis Duran's Drag Spectacular July 21 alongside Tituss Burgess, Michelle Visage, and Cynthia Germanotta (Lady Gaga's mom).

From Rent to If/Then: Celebrating the Career of Tony Winner Idina Menzel

From Rent to If/Then: Celebrating the Career of Tony Winner Idina Menzel

43 PHOTOS
Fredi Walker, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel and Jesse L. Martin in <i>Rent</i>
Fredi Walker, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel, and Jesse L. Martin in Rent Joan Marcus
Idina Menzel in <i>Rent</i>
Idina Menzel in Rent
Idina Menzel and Fredi Walker in <i>Rent</i>
Idina Menzel and Fredi Walker in Rent Joan Marcus
Idina Menzel and the original cast of <i>Rent</i>
Idina Menzel and the cast of Rent
Idina Menzel in <i>The Wild Party</i>
Idina Menzel in The Wild Party
Brian d'Arcy James and Idina Menzel in <i>The Wild Party</i>
Brian d'Arcy James and Idina Menzel in The Wild Party Carol Rosegg
Idina Menzel in <i>The Wild Party</i>
Idina Menzel in The Wild Party
Ryan Driscoll and Idina Menzel in <i>Summer of '42</i>
Ryan Driscoll and Idina Menzel in Summer of '42 Diane Sobolewski
Idina Menzel and Ryan Driscoll in <i>Summer of '42</i>
Idina Menzel and Ryan Driscoll in Summer of '42
Idina Menzel and Ryan Driscoll in <i>Summer of '42</i>
Idina Menzel and Ryan Driscoll in Summer of '42
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.