Watch Irene Gandy, Beverly Jenkins, Fred Gallo, Woodie King Jr. Accept Honorary Tony Awards

Stage favorite Julie Halston was also presented with a Special Tony Award.

Prior to the upcoming broadcast, the Tony Awards have presented awards to several recipients, including the quartet receiving Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre: veteran press agent Irene Gandy, stage manager Beverly Jenkins, PRG Scenic Technologies President Fred Gallo, and the New Federal Theatre (founded by Woodie King, Jr.). The accolade is traditionally presented to individuals and institutions in the industry not eligible in the established competitive Tony categories.

Also recently honored: Isabelle Stevenson Award recipient Julie Halston for her advocacy to raise awareness and funds for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

The Tony Honors were presented and filmed at Sofitel New York, while the Isabelle Stevenson Award was filmed at Birdland Jazz Club.

Other 2020 Tony honorees include Lifetime Achievement recipient Graciela Daniele and Special Tony honorees American Utopia, Freestyle Love Supreme, and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

The 74th annual Tony ceremony, originally scheduled for June 2020 but put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place September 26 in a two-part broadcast, with a majority of awards given out in a Paramount+ presentation prior to a performance-filled celebration on both CBS and the streamer.

Watch the acceptance speeches below:

Irene Gandy:



Beverly Jenkins:



Fred Gallo:



Woodie King, Jr. for New Federal Theatre:



Julie Halston:

