Watch Jada Pinkett Smith, Evan Rachel Wood, Mara Wilson, More in the Trailer for Showbiz Kids

The HBO documentary film, written and directed by Broadway's Alex Winter, will debut July 14.

Check out talking heads Jada Pinkett Smith, Mara Wilson, Evan Rachel Wood, and more in the trailer above for the upcoming documentary film Showbiz Kids. The insider look at the mechanics of childhood stardom in Hollywood and on Broadway debuts July 14 on HBO.

The film, written and created by former child actor Alex Winter (The King and I, Peter Pan), follows several recognizable faces, who are now adults, speaking about their time in the spotlight when they were younger. In addition, Showbiz Kids follows aspiring youngsters and their parents as they try to navigate the murky waters of being a child actor.

Also featured in the documentary are Henry Thomas, Todd Bridges, Milla Jovovich, Wil Wheaton, along with the late Cameron Boyce and Diana Serra Cary. Among the up-and-comers having their journey showcased in real-time are Demi Singleton and Marc Slater.

Wilson starred in the 1993 film Mrs. Doubtfire; the Broadway musical version began previews March 9 on Broadway, prior to the theatre shutdown due to COVID-19.

