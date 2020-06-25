Watch Jada Pinkett Smith, Evan Rachel Wood, Mara Wilson, More in the Trailer for Showbiz Kids

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Jada Pinkett Smith, Evan Rachel Wood, Mara Wilson, More in the Trailer for Showbiz Kids
By Dan Meyer
Jun 25, 2020
 
The HBO documentary film, written and directed by Broadway's Alex Winter, will debut July 14.

Check out talking heads Jada Pinkett Smith, Mara Wilson, Evan Rachel Wood, and more in the trailer above for the upcoming documentary film Showbiz Kids. The insider look at the mechanics of childhood stardom in Hollywood and on Broadway debuts July 14 on HBO.

The film, written and created by former child actor Alex Winter (The King and I, Peter Pan), follows several recognizable faces, who are now adults, speaking about their time in the spotlight when they were younger. In addition, Showbiz Kids follows aspiring youngsters and their parents as they try to navigate the murky waters of being a child actor.

Also featured in the documentary are Henry Thomas, Todd Bridges, Milla Jovovich, Wil Wheaton, along with the late Cameron Boyce and Diana Serra Cary. Among the up-and-comers having their journey showcased in real-time are Demi Singleton and Marc Slater.

Wilson starred in the 1993 film Mrs. Doubtfire; the Broadway musical version began previews March 9 on Broadway, prior to the theatre shutdown due to COVID-19.

Inside the Press Day for Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire

Inside the Press Day for Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire

28 PHOTOS
Mrs. Doubtfire_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Rob McClure_HR.jpg
Rob McClure Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Mrs. Doubtfire_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Rob McClure_HR-2.jpg
Rob McClure Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Mrs. Doubtfire_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Jenn Gambatese and Rob McClure_HR.jpg
Jenn Gambatese and Rob McClure Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Mrs. Doubtfire_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn, and Analise Scarpaci_HR.jpg
Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn, and Analise Scarpaci Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Mrs. Doubtfire_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn, and Avery Sell_HR.jpg
Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn, and Avery Sell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Mrs. Doubtfire_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Avery Sell_HR.jpg
Avery Sell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Mrs. Doubtfire_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci, Avery Sell, Jenn Gambatese, and Rob McClure_HR.jpg
Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci, Avery Sell, Jenn Gambatese, and Rob McClure Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Mrs. Doubtfire_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Rob McClure_HR-3.jpg
Rob McClure Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Mrs. Doubtfire_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Rob McClure_HR-4.jpg
Rob McClure Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Mrs. Doubtfire_Broadway_Press Day_2020_Cast_HR.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.