Watch Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford Sing From City Center Benefit Production of Sunday in the Park With George

By Andrew Gans
Mar 28, 2020
 
The videos are part of the famed Manhattan venue's new series featuring highlights from New York City Center's Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal Stephanie Berger

New York City Center, which is currently closed through April 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from its musical theatre vault, including selections from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with two songs from the Encores! production of Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies: Tony winner Donna Murphy singing "Could I Leave You?" and Tony winner Victoria Clark singing "Losing My Mind." Also offered: Sutton Foster and Murphy in Anyone Can Whistle, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Betsy Wolfe in Merrily We Roll Along, Melissa Errico in Do I Hear a Waltz?, and Patti LuPone in Gypsy.

Continuing the Sondheim celebration, the series now presents a selection from its 2016 benefit production of Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park With George, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford: the title song.

The production, which was directed by Sarna Lapine, subsequently transferred to Broadway's Hudson Theatre.

Watch the performance below.

"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theatre fix while our theatre is closed," the New York institution posted on Instagram. "We’ll choose a different theme each week, maybe focused on a composer or an era, or a performer who selects their favorite moments or…well, why not wait and see? We’ve done more than 80 Broadway shows and over a dozen from Off-Broadway." ⁣

Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in Sunday in the Park with George Stephanie Berger
Carmen Cusack and Zachary Levi in Sunday in the Park with George Stephanie Berger
Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal in Sunday in the Park with George Stephanie Berger
Jake Gyllenhaal in Sunday in the Park with George Stephanie Berger
Cast of Sunday in the Park with George Stephanie Berger
Cast of Sunday in the Park with George Stephanie Berger
Jake Gyllenhaal and cast of Sunday in the Park with George Stephanie Berger
