Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Fly and Sing Like Elphaba on Saturday Night Live

David Byrne also appeared during the musical sketch that parodied The Phantom of the Opera, Annie, and more Broadway favorites.

Jake Gyllenhaal really likes airport security. He loves it so much, in fact, that on a February 29 episode of Saturday Night Live, the Broadway alum dropped by to fly through the skies singing a parody of "Defying Gravity" from Wicked. Check it out above, including a finale featuring David Byrne.

The sketch "Airport Sushi" initially starts with Pete Davidson purchasing the notoriously unreliable food from an airport worker played by host John Mulaney, launching a musical number that included a slew of Broadway references.

From The Phantom of LaGuardia to orphaned pretzel purveyer Auntie Anne, the musical covered a lot of Broadway ground, including Gyllenhaal in pajamas being hoisted into the air, singing, "You can tell that I enjoy security / You can search way up in my cavity."

Rounding out the solos was Bowen Yang singing a version of "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors that changed the lyrics to "profiling Asians." The entire skit ended with David Byrne, Gyllenhaal, and the SNL cast singing "The Plane to Nowhere."

This isn't the first time a Mulaney-hosted episode dove deep into Broadway; the star parodied Les Misérables in 2018 using lobsters. Check it out below.