Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Sing 'Finishing the Hat' From City Center Benefit Production of Sunday in the Park With George

Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford co-starred in the 2016 staging.

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and gala productions.

The series now presents a selection from its 2016 benefit production of Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park With George, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford: Gyllenhaal singing "Finishing the Hat."

The production, which was directed by Sarna Lapine, subsequently transferred to Broadway's Hudson Theatre.

Watch the performance below.



🎶: Jake Gyllenhaal "Finishing the Hat"

Gala Production - Sunday in the Park with George 2016 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/U2GfEhrFNe — New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 24, 2020

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with a week of videos from Sondheim musicals. Click here to watch all of the previously released performances.



