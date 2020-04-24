Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Sing 'Finishing the Hat' From City Center Benefit Production of Sunday in the Park With George

Encores! News   Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Sing 'Finishing the Hat' From City Center Benefit Production of Sunday in the Park With George
By Andrew Gans
Apr 24, 2020
 
Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford co-starred in the 2016 staging.
Jake Gyllenhaal Stephanie Berger

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and gala productions.

The series now presents a selection from its 2016 benefit production of Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park With George, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford: Gyllenhaal singing "Finishing the Hat."

The production, which was directed by Sarna Lapine, subsequently transferred to Broadway's Hudson Theatre.

Watch the performance below.

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with a week of videos from Sondheim musicals. Click here to watch all of the previously released performances.


Sunday in the Park With George Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford at City Center Encores!

Sunday in the Park With George Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford at City Center Encores!

in <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>
Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in Sunday in the Park with George Stephanie Berger
Carmen Cusack and Zachary Levi in <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>
Carmen Cusack and Zachary Levi in Sunday in the Park with George Stephanie Berger
in <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>
Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal in Sunday in the Park with George Stephanie Berger
in <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>
Jake Gyllenhaal in Sunday in the Park with George Stephanie Berger
in <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>
Cast of Sunday in the Park with George Stephanie Berger
in <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>
Cast of Sunday in the Park with George Stephanie Berger
in <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>
Jake Gyllenhaal and cast of Sunday in the Park with George Stephanie Berger
