Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Sing New Song 'Across the Way'

By Mark Peikert
May 10, 2020
 
Part of The 24 Hour Plays' Viral Monologues and written for the actor by Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire, the "bonus track" was released May 9.
Jake Gyllenhaal took to Instagram May 9 to prove once again that there is nothing he can't do, singing new song "Across the Way." Written by Jeanine Tesori and David LIndsay-Abaire in a day as a bonus track to the recurring Viral Monologues series from 24 Hour Plays, the entire track was written and recorded in a day. Watch the song below, and tune in to the 24 Hour Plays' Instagram May 12 for the latest edition of Viral Monologues: COVID & Incarceration.

