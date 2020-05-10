Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Sing New Song 'Across the Way'

Jake Gyllenhaal took to Instagram May 9 to prove once again that there is nothing he can't do, singing new song "Across the Way." Written by Jeanine Tesori and David LIndsay-Abaire in a day as a bonus track to the recurring Viral Monologues series from 24 Hour Plays, the entire track was written and recorded in a day. Watch the song below, and tune in to the 24 Hour Plays' Instagram May 12 for the latest edition of Viral Monologues: COVID & Incarceration.
A love song in the age of quarantine, this is ‘ACROSS THE WAY’ from the brilliant minds of @jeaninetesori and @lindsayabaire. Written and recorded in 24 hours for the @24hourplays, it was an honor to collaborate with these two from across the way! If you can, please donate to @24hourplays Special thanks to: @middle_pedal @mcyellowsound