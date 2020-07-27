Watch James Brown III Talk About Broadway Bares: Zoom In, Fitness, and More in Motivation Monday

The Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star joined Built for the Stage's Joe Rosko for the weekly exercise series.

Before he performs in Broadway Bares: Zoom In August 1, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star James Brown III joined Built for the Stage's Joe Rosko for the July 27 Monday Motivation. Watch their interview and workout in the video above!

No stranger to fitness himself, Brown has been seen on Broadway in Frozen, Rocky, Ghost the Musical, and more. He'll appear in two numbers of Zoom In, which premieres 9:30 PM ET, August 1, available to stream on Playbill.com and BroadwayCares.org.

As theatres remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Built for the Stage isn't going to leave actors feeling adrift. The popular online fitness training program is now introducing the new Built For The Stage 8 Week Center Stage Challenge.

This challenge was made by actors for actors and has personally been tested by Rosko, former actor and now founder of Broadway's No. 1 fitness platform. This challenge isn't for people looking for a quick fix, but instead, dedicated actors seeking to begin a journey that can change their life and career forever. Work one on one with Coach Joe and his staff who currently train the best of the best on Broadway as you're guided in exercise, mindset training, nutrition, and more!

For more information about the program and its trainers, visit BuiltfortheStage.com.

