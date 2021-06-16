Watch James Corden, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Ariana Grande in a Hairspray-Inspired Musical Number

Now that lockdown is over, it’s time for bottomless mimosas and in-person meetings (not at the same time).

To celebrate the end of lockdown, Tony winners James Corden and Marissa Jaret Winokur and pop superstar Ariana Grande got together to perform “No Lockdowns Anymore,” inspired by “Good Morning Baltimore” from Hairspray. Check it out above, from the June 15 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Among the highlights to look forward to, according to the trio, are bottomless mimosas, no more Zoom, seeing friends, and going to the movies. On the flip side, though: traffic, real clothes, and NFTs.

This isn’t the first time Corden has musicalized an important moment—earlier this year, he virtually corralled Patti LuPone, Matt Lucas, and more into a Les Misérables send-off to Trump.

Both of Corden's guest stars have Hairspray roots (no pun intended), with Winokur taking home the Best Actress in Musical Tony Award for her Tracy Turnblad performance in the 2002 original Broadway production, and Grande playing Penny Pingleton in NBC's live adaptation in 2016.

