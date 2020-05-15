Watch James Monroe Iglehart and Montego Glover on Stars in the House

By Andrew Gans
May 15, 2020
 
The live stream series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes Memphis Tony nominee Montego Glover and Aladdin Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart May 15 at 8 PM. Watch above.

Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

Montego Glover
Montego Glover Joseph Marzullo/WENN

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. Since its launch, Stars in the House has raised over $200,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.

Look Back at James Monroe Iglehart on Stage

Look Back at James Monroe Iglehart on Stage

9 PHOTOS
James Monroe Iglehart and the Cast of <i>Memphis</i>
James Monroe Iglehart and the Cast of Memphis Joan Marcus
Derrick Baskin, Cass Morgan. James Monroe Iglehart, and J. Bernard Calloway in <i>Memphis</i>
Derrick Baskin, Cass Morgan. James Monroe Iglehart, and J. Bernard Calloway in Memphis Photo by Joan Marcus
Cast of <i>Memphis</i>
Cast of Memphis Joan Marcus
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin.
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin. Cylla von Tiedemann
Aladdin_Broadway_5th_Anniversary_Celebration_2019_HR
Deonte L. Warren, Michael James Scott, James Monroe Iglehart, Major Attaway, and Juwan Crawley Courtesy of Disney Theatrical Productions
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_18-1HamiltonBway0187r James Monroe Iglehart, J. Quinton Johnson, Michael Luwoye, Daniel Breaker, and Anthony Lee Medina _HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart, J. Quinton Johnson, Michael Luwoye, Daniel Breaker, and Anthony Lee Medina Joan Marcus
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_17-4HamiltonBway0032r James Monroe Iglehart and Thayne Jasperson_HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart and Thayne Jasperson Joan Marcus
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_17-4HamiltonBway0045r (1) James Monroe Iglehart _HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart Joan Marcus
Hercules_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
James Monroe Iglehart, Jelani Alladin, and Cast in Hercules Joan Marcus
