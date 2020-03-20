WATCH: James Monroe Iglehart Offers a Disney Medley From His Home

The Aladdin Tony winner and Hamilton alum practices social distancing with help from Alan Menken and Elton John.

What's a Genie/Tony winner to do while trapped in his lamp/home? Here's one option.

James Monroe Iglehart made a remote appearance on Good Morning America while joining others around the world in self-isolating. To lift spirits, he performed a medley of Disney hits, including The Lion King's "Hakuna Matata," Hercules' "Go the Distance," and his Aladdin signature, "Friend Like Me." Take a look above.

The high-energy stage favorite is part of the current Broadway cast of Hamilton, playing Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson. He is a member of Freestyle Love Supreme (under the name J-Soul), and last summer, a Phil in the Public Works presentation of Hercules.

