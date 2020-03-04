Watch James Taylor Sing ‘Almost Like Being in Love’ From Brigadoon

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch James Taylor Sing ‘Almost Like Being in Love’ From Brigadoon
By Dan Meyer
Mar 04, 2020
 
The performer also recently discussed how Broadway influenced his new album American Standards.

Check out singer James Taylor performing “Almost Like Being in Love” above on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The song hails from the score of the musical Brigadoon, composed by Frederick Loewe with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner.

Earlier in the day, the singer dropped by Live With Kelly and Ryan. During the interview, Taylor said his mother used to bring him to Broadway shows frequently. “I think they’re the pinnacle of American popular music. As a songwriter, those are the high watermark.”

Taylor's work has been seen on stage before: The singer is listed as one of the many composer-lyricists for Working, last seen Off-Broadway New York City Center's 2019 Encores! Off-Center season.

The performer added that the songs selected for his new album American Standard are meant to highlight the music itself “with their chord changes, their melody, and lyrics.”

Watch the interview below.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.