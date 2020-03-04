Watch James Taylor Sing ‘Almost Like Being in Love’ From Brigadoon

The performer also recently discussed how Broadway influenced his new album American Standards.

Check out singer James Taylor performing “Almost Like Being in Love” above on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The song hails from the score of the musical Brigadoon, composed by Frederick Loewe with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner.

Earlier in the day, the singer dropped by Live With Kelly and Ryan. During the interview, Taylor said his mother used to bring him to Broadway shows frequently. “I think they’re the pinnacle of American popular music. As a songwriter, those are the high watermark.”

Taylor's work has been seen on stage before: The singer is listed as one of the many composer-lyricists for Working, last seen Off-Broadway New York City Center's 2019 Encores! Off-Center season.

The performer added that the songs selected for his new album American Standard are meant to highlight the music itself “with their chord changes, their melody, and lyrics.”

Watch the interview below.

