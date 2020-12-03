WATCH: Janet Yellen Gets the Hamilton Treatment

WATCH: Janet Yellen Gets the Hamilton Treatment
By Dan Meyer
Dec 03, 2020
A new musical pitch premiered on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert December 2.

“Janet Louise Yellen” rolls off the tongue just as easily as “Alexander Hamilton” when it’s set to the same music as Lin-Manuel Miranda’s title song in his Tony and Pulitzer Prize–winning musical. Check it out above in a clip from The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that aired December 2.

Earlier this week, President-elect Joseph R. Biden, Jr. nominated Yellen as the first woman to serve as Treasury Secretary and suggested that Miranda should write another musical about the barrier-breaking financial leader. The late-night writers gave him a head start with this new take on a modern-day public figure.

Musical and history fans know Hamilton himself served as America’s first Secretary of the Treasury from 1789–1795. Yellen, “a math nerd, author, economic scholar,” graduated summa cum laude at Brown University and follows Keynesian principles of economics.

