Watch Javier Muñoz Perform the Song 'Sirens,' Released for the Artist's Day of Activism

June 21 is Javier Muñoz Day in NYC, and he's chosen to highlight and support several charity organizations.

Happy Javier Muñoz Day!

In 2018, NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio issued a proclamation declaring June 21 Javier Muñoz Day in the city, to honor the Hamilton and In the Heights alum for his years of activism. Muñoz has chosen to continue the mission he was honored for, making this day each year a day dedicated to activism.

To mark this year, Muñoz has released a video of the song "Sirens" from the song cycle Connections, created by Jack C. Newell, Keaton Wooden, and Grayson Selby, with music and lyrics by Wooden and Selby. He is also highlighting five organizations to support: Gay Men's Health Crisis, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Hispanic Federation, The Food Bank of NYC, and The United Way.

"The intention behind Javier Muñoz Day is to serve as a reminder that you have power. Activism is not always taking to the streets. There are so many ways you can make a difference. There is no such thing as a gesture that is too small; every effort makes a difference," the actor says. "Today, you can make a difference. Today you can be the change. That’s the point of Javier Muñoz Day."

READ: Checking In With… Hamilton and In the Heights Star Javier Muñoz

The video is directed by Newell and edited by Jehanne Junguen. Arrangements and orchestrations are by Dan Pardo, featuring musicians Julian Emerson, Epongue Ekille, and Selby.