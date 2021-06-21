Watch Javier Muñoz Perform the Song 'Sirens,' Released for the Artist's Day of Activism

toggle menu
toggle search form
Music Video   Watch Javier Muñoz Perform the Song 'Sirens,' Released for the Artist's Day of Activism
By Talaura Harms
Jun 21, 2021
 
June 21 is Javier Muñoz Day in NYC, and he's chosen to highlight and support several charity organizations.

Happy Javier Muñoz Day!

In 2018, NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio issued a proclamation declaring June 21 Javier Muñoz Day in the city, to honor the Hamilton and In the Heights alum for his years of activism. Muñoz has chosen to continue the mission he was honored for, making this day each year a day dedicated to activism.

To mark this year, Muñoz has released a video of the song "Sirens" from the song cycle Connections, created by Jack C. Newell, Keaton Wooden, and Grayson Selby, with music and lyrics by Wooden and Selby. He is also highlighting five organizations to support: Gay Men's Health Crisis, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Hispanic Federation, The Food Bank of NYC, and The United Way.

"The intention behind Javier Muñoz Day is to serve as a reminder that you have power. Activism is not always taking to the streets. There are so many ways you can make a difference. There is no such thing as a gesture that is too small; every effort makes a difference," the actor says. "Today, you can make a difference. Today you can be the change. That’s the point of Javier Muñoz Day."

READ: Checking In With… Hamilton and In the Heights Star Javier Muñoz

The video is directed by Newell and edited by Jehanne Junguen. Arrangements and orchestrations are by Dan Pardo, featuring musicians Julian Emerson, Epongue Ekille, and Selby.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.