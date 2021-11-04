Watch Jeanna De Waal and the Cast of Diana Sing 'If'

The Broadway company dropped by Good Morning America for a rousing performance.

The Broadway cast of Diana dropped by Good Morning America November 4 to perform the song “If.” Check out title star Jeanna de Waal performing the number, which highlights the feeling of relief the Princess of Wales experiences after Queen Elizabeth II grants permission for Prince Charles and Diana to separate, below.

The entire company joined De Waal for the performance, including Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. The show began previews November 2 at the Longacre Theatre ahead of a November 17 opening.

Rounding out the ensemble of Diana are Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Richard Gatta, Alex Hairston, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Libby Lloyd, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Anthony Murphy, Kristen Faith Oei, Laura Stracko, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Michael Williams.

Diana has a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by David Bryan. Christopher Ashley directs with choreography by Kelly Devine and musical supervision by Ian Eisendrath. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

A Netflix film capture of the musical premiered October 1 and is available to stream.

