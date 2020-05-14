Watch Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, Judy Kaye, and the Cast of Diana Have an Epic Dance Battle

The stars showed off their moves in a virtual party organized by choreographer Kelly Devine.

The cast of Diana got together virtually to participate in a dance battle of royal proportions in a video conceived by the musical's choreographer, Olivier winner Kelly Devine. Check out stars Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartframpf, Erin Davie, and Judy Kaye—as Queen Elizabeth II, no less—in addition to over a dozen members of the ensemble and creative team above.

The video seems to be inspired by Prince Charles' own love for dance, as it begins with clips of the royal trying out new moves in some friendly dance battles of his own.

Diana stars de Waal in the title role opposite Hartframpf as Prince Charles, two-time Tony winner Kaye as Queen Elizabeth II, and Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles. The Broadway musical began previews March 2 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theatres across the globe. The Great White Way will not reopen until at least September 6.

Directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) with choreography by Olivier winner Devine, the bio musical comes from the Tony Award-winning Memphis creative duo: librettist-lyricist Joe DiPietro and composer-lyricist David Bryan.

The production features scenic design by Tony winner David Zinn, costumes by Tony winner William Ivey Long, lighting by Tony winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by John Clancy, music supervision by Ian Eisendrath, and casting by Telsey + Company.

Rounding out the ensemble of Diana are Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

