Watch Jeffrey Seller Celebrate Theatre's 'New Beginning' in His Australian Hamilton Curtain Speech

The international hit musical opened March 27 in Sydney.

"I would do a 14-day quarantine any day knowing that I could get out and be in this beautiful theatre with this company," said producer Jeffrey Seller in his curtain speech on the March 27 opening night of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton in Sydney, Australia.

Seller thanked the Australian people and government, including Premier of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian and Arts Minister Don Harwin, as well as Sydney Lyric Theatre owner Stephen found and Australian producing partner Michael Cassel, for the discipline, self-sacrifice, and preparation for the return of live theatre.

Watch Seller's speech celebrating theatre's new beginning below.

