Watch Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle Sing 'We Kiss in a Shadow' on R&H Goes Live!

The Broadway alums reunite virtually for a Pride-themed conversation and performance of the song from The King and I.

Broadway alums Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle will reunite virtually June 24 for a Pride-themed episode of R&H Goes Live!, singing a same-sex version of "We Kiss in a Shadow" from The King and I. Catch the live stream, hosted by Laura Osnes, above at 1 PM ET.

"This song is our way of understanding how we can begin to accept love of all kinds, to embrace the ugliness, the beautifulness of all of it, and understand that we are all human," says Alladin (Frozen, Hercules).

"One of the reasons I was so excited about doing this song, in this context, is how universal these words are," says Doyle (Company, The Book of Mormon). "Anyone who has felt like they weren't able to express who they are or how they love can listen to this song and find a connection.”

R&H Goes Live! is a spin-off of R&H Goes Pop!, also hosted by Tony nominee Osnes and featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog. Alladin and Doyle previously starred in the original series with a 2019 music video for "We Kiss in a Shadows."

WATCH: Watch Matt Doyle Sing 'Hello, Young Lovers' on R&H Goes Live!

Previous live editions have included Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Oklahoma! and Christy Altomare singing "A Cockeyed Optimist" from South Pacific.