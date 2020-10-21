Watch Jelani Alladin Sing ‘To Be Human’ From Disney’s Hercules Musical

The song was part of the Public Theater's Public Works production at the Delacorte Theater in 2019.

As part of The Public Theater’s virtual gala Forward. Together October 20, Jelani Alladin sang “To Be Human,” from the musical adaptation of Disney’s Hercules. Check it out above.

Alladin played the title role in the 2019 staging seen at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The musical, presented by the Public Theater's Public Works program , featured new songs by composer Alan Menken and lyricist David Zippel in addition to the 1997 animated film’s existing score. The cast also included Krysta Rodriguez as Meg, Roger Bart as Hades, and James Monroe Iglehart as Phil.

As previously announced , the Disney Theatrical Production is being developed for its next iteration, with Lear deBessonet returning to direct and Tony winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) joining as book writer.

Check out highlights from Hercules below.

