Watch Jenn Colella, James Snyder, More in the Why Go Live Docuseries Trailer

Rock of Ages' Kelly Devine and P.J. Griffith launched the short video project on Instagram.

Stars of stage and screen, musical theatre writers and choreographers, frontline workers, drama teachers, and more, are sharing why it will be more important than ever for theatres to re-open once it's safe following the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Tony-winning composer David Bryan (Memphis), and James Synder (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) in the trailer for Why Go Live above.

The one-minute episodes will be posted on Instagram every night at 8 PM until theatres re-open. The short docuseries is produced by Rock of Ages' Kelly Devine and P.J. Griffith. Olivier winner Devine (Come From Away) is the '80s rock musical's choreographer while Griffith plays Stacee Jaxx/Father in the New World Stages Off-Broadway 2019 revival.

Also adding their thoughts are Tamika Lawrence (Caroline or Change), Tony-winning lyricist Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime), Tony-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris), and Jonny Beauchamp (Katy Keene). Click here to watch the videos already available.

