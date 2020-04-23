Watch Jenn Colella, James Snyder, More in the Why Go Live Docuseries Trailer

By Dan Meyer
Apr 23, 2020
 
Rock of Ages' Kelly Devine and P.J. Griffith launched the short video project on Instagram.

Stars of stage and screen, musical theatre writers and choreographers, frontline workers, drama teachers, and more, are sharing why it will be more important than ever for theatres to re-open once it's safe following the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Tony-winning composer David Bryan (Memphis), and James Synder (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) in the trailer for Why Go Live above.

The one-minute episodes will be posted on Instagram every night at 8 PM until theatres re-open. The short docuseries is produced by Rock of Ages' Kelly Devine and P.J. Griffith. Olivier winner Devine (Come From Away) is the '80s rock musical's choreographer while Griffith plays Stacee Jaxx/Father in the New World Stages Off-Broadway 2019 revival.

READ: Choreographer Kelly Devine on How Rock of Ages Earned Its Staying Power

Also adding their thoughts are Tamika Lawrence (Caroline or Change), Tony-winning lyricist Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime), Tony-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris), and Jonny Beauchamp (Katy Keene). Click here to watch the videos already available.

Production Photos: Rock of Ages at New World Stages

Production Photos: Rock of Ages at New World Stages

27 PHOTOS
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Mitchell Jarvis and cast of Rock of Ages Matthew Murphy
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ashley E. Matthews, Leah Read, Katie Webber, and Matt Ban Matthew Murphy
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Kirsten Scott Matthew Murphy
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
P.J. Griffith and cast of Rock of Ages Matthew Murphy
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
CJ Eldred Matthew Murphy
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Kirsten Scott Matthew Murphy
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
P.J. Griffith and cast of Rock of Ages Matthew Murphy
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Rock of Ages Matthew Murphy
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Mitchell Jarvis and cast of Rock of Ages Matthew Murphy
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Mitchell Jarvis and Matt Ban Matthew Murphy
