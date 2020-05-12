Watch Jenna Russell and the Leading Ladies of Piaf Give a Virtual Performance

The Olivier winner and Tony nominee plays Edith Piaf in the upcoming bio-musical.

Olivier winner and Tony nominee Jenna Russell, Sally Ann Triplett, and Sara Poyzer gathered virtually to sing “Hymne a L’Amour” from the upcoming bio-musical Piaf. Check it out above.

The musical stars Russell (Sunday in the Park with George, London's Fun Home) as Edith Piaf, the singer who took the world by storm in the mid-20th century with her warbling voice that earned her the nickname “The Sparrow.” Among the performer’s most popular songs are “La Vie en Rose,” “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien,” and “Milord.”

Playing two of Piaf’s closest confidantes are Triplett (The Last Ship) as Toine and Poyzer (Billy Elliott) as Marlene Deitrich.

The video, conceived by director Adam Penford and musical director Alex Parker, gives audiences a taste of what to expect from the show created by Pam Gems. The production was meant to launch this spring at Nottingham Playhouse as a Leeds Playhouse co-production, but has been delayed to May 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were all disappointed when we had to delay Piaf as we'd been planning it for a long time,” said Penford. “Jenna and Sally are old friends who performed together in the late 1980s, and they were particularly looking forward to working together again. That's when I got the idea of using technology to reunite them, alongside fellow cast member Sara Poyzer. Three West End leading ladies singing a Piaf classic, and our talented musical director Alex, made the magic happen.”

