Watch Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in 1st Trailer for Respect

Watch Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in 1st Trailer for Respect
By Mark Peikert
Jun 29, 2020
 
The Oscar winner plays the legendary singer in the new biopic, directed by Liesel Tommy.

"You have to disturb the peace when you can't get no peace," Jennifer Hudson says as Aretha Franklin in the new trailer for upcoming Franklin biopic Respect. The trailer was released during the June 28 BET Awards, after Hudson performed a tribute to Franklin.

The Oscar winner and Broadway alum stars as the legendary soul singer, seen here struggling to cut a hit album until she starts looking for the songs that move her, finding her own passion in the process. "Call me Miss Franklin," she coolly tells a condescending executive who wonders aloud if she can talk and sing.

Directed by Liesel Tommy (Eclipsed) with a script by Tracey Scott Wilson (The Good Negro), the movie co-stars Marlon Wayans, Forest Whitaker, Queen Latifah, Audra McDonald, and Mary J. Blige. Respect is expected to hit theatres December 25.

A First Look at Respect Starring Jennifer Hudson

A First Look at Respect Starring Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson and Liesl Tommy in <i>Respect</i>
Jennifer Hudson and Liesl Tommy in Respect Quantrell D. Colbert/©2020 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Inc
Jennifer Hudson in <i>Respect</i>
Jennifer Hudson in Respect Quantrell D. Colbert/©2020 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Inc
Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker in <i>Respect</i>
Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker in Respect Quantrell D. Colbert/©2020 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Inc
Marlon Wayans and Jennifer Hudson in <i>Respect</i>
Marlon Wayans and Jennifer Hudson in Respect Quantrell D. Colbert/©2020 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Inc
Jennifer Hudson and Mary J. Blige in <i>Respect</i>
Jennifer Hudson and Mary J. Blige in Respect Quantrell D. Colbert/©2020 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Inc
