Watch Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in 1st Trailer for Respect

The Oscar winner plays the legendary singer in the new biopic, directed by Liesel Tommy.

"You have to disturb the peace when you can't get no peace," Jennifer Hudson says as Aretha Franklin in the new trailer for upcoming Franklin biopic Respect. The trailer was released during the June 28 BET Awards, after Hudson performed a tribute to Franklin.

The Oscar winner and Broadway alum stars as the legendary soul singer, seen here struggling to cut a hit album until she starts looking for the songs that move her, finding her own passion in the process. "Call me Miss Franklin," she coolly tells a condescending executive who wonders aloud if she can talk and sing.

Directed by Liesel Tommy (Eclipsed) with a script by Tracey Scott Wilson (The Good Negro), the movie co-stars Marlon Wayans, Forest Whitaker, Queen Latifah, Audra McDonald, and Mary J. Blige. Respect is expected to hit theatres December 25.