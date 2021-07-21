Watch Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald, and Liesl Tommy Discuss the Queen of Soul in Respect Featurette

The Aretha Franklin biopic hits theatres August 13.

"There are so many layers to Aretha Franklin. She's an artist, she's a woman, she's an icon. But the biggest impact on her were the poeple in her life," says Respect star Jennifer Hudson in the new featurette for the upcoming biopic about the Queen of Soul.

"The Queen's Court" featurette from MGM highlights the people surrounding Aretha Franklin and the cast that brought those people to life. Watch the clip above as director Leisl Tommy and writer Tracey Scott Wilson introduce the cast.

The film stars Dreamgirls Oscar winner Hudson as Aretha Franklin, six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald as her mother Barbara Franklin, Oscar winner Forest Whitaker as her father C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as her husband Ted White, and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington. The cast is filled with many additional theatre favorites, including Heather Headley, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Kimberly Scott, and Tituss Burgess.

Respect is due in theatres August 13.