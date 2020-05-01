Watch Jeremy Jordan, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kate Baldwin, and Jessica Vosk Sing From Georgia Stitt’s Album

The concert celebrating Stitt’s A Quiet Revolution streams exclusively on Playbill.

Composer-lyricist, pianist, music director and producer Georgia Stitt celebrated the release of her album A Quiet Revolution with a star-studded virtual concert exclusively streamed on Playbill. Performing their songs from the album were Kate Baldwin Brandon Victor Dixon, Jeremy Jordan, and Jessica Vosk. Watch the concert in the video above.

The concert was in honor of the May 1 release of the physical album, which has been available digitally since April 10. Stitt has written original musicals such as Snow Child; Samantha Spade, Ace Detective; Big Red Sun; The Water; Mosaic; and is currently writing The Big Room with Hunter Foster. She has music-directed and supervised a myriad of productions, including Sweet Charity starring Sutton Foster and The Last Five Years film. She has worked as a vocal coach on America’s Got Talent and Grease: You’re The One That I Want.

Stitt is also the founder and president of Maestra Music, the organization advocating for female-identifying musicians in theatre.

