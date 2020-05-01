Watch Jeremy Jordan, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kate Baldwin, and Jessica Vosk Sing From Georgia Stitt’s Album

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Watch Jeremy Jordan, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kate Baldwin, and Jessica Vosk Sing From Georgia Stitt’s Album
By Ruthie Fierberg
May 01, 2020
 
The concert celebrating Stitt’s A Quiet Revolution streams exclusively on Playbill.

Composer-lyricist, pianist, music director and producer Georgia Stitt celebrated the release of her album A Quiet Revolution with a star-studded virtual concert exclusively streamed on Playbill. Performing their songs from the album were Kate Baldwin Brandon Victor Dixon, Jeremy Jordan, and Jessica Vosk. Watch the concert in the video above.

READ: Track-by-Track Breakdown: Georgia Stitt on Her New Album of Original Music

The concert was in honor of the May 1 release of the physical album, which has been available digitally since April 10. Stitt has written original musicals such as Snow Child; Samantha Spade, Ace Detective; Big Red Sun; The Water; Mosaic; and is currently writing The Big Room with Hunter Foster. She has music-directed and supervised a myriad of productions, including Sweet Charity starring Sutton Foster and The Last Five Years film. She has worked as a vocal coach on America’s Got Talent and Grease: You’re The One That I Want.

Stitt is also the founder and president of Maestra Music, the organization advocating for female-identifying musicians in theatre.

READ: Maestra Music Is Revolutionizing Gender Parity in Theatre

Inside the Recording Studio for A Quiet Revolution With Georgia Stitt, Sutton Foster, Laura Benanti, More

Inside the Recording Studio for A Quiet Revolution With Georgia Stitt, Sutton Foster, Laura Benanti, More

15 PHOTOS
Photo Dec 05, 2 10 18 PM.G.Crawford.jpg
Georgia Stitt Charlotte Crawford
Photo Jan 06, 4 55 53 PM.Foster.Crawford.jpg
Sutton Foster Charlotte Crawford
Photo Jan 10, 3 20 40 PM.Zimmerman.Crawford.jpg
E.J. Zimmerman Charlotte Crawford
Photo Jan 06, 6 34 34 PM.Crawford.jpg
Jessica Vosk Charlotte Crawford
Jessica Vosk
Jessica Vosk Georgia Stitt
Photo Jan 06, 4 15 32 PM.Skinner.Crawford.jpg
Emily Skinner Charlotte Crawford
Joshua Henry
Joshua Henry Jamie Maletz
Photo Dec 05, 4 39 59 PM.Lewis.Crawford.jpg
Norm Lewis Charlotte Crawford
Photo Dec 05, 3 42 19 PM.Kinnunen.Crawford.jpg
Caitlin Kinnunen Charlotte Crawford
Photo Dec 05, 3 20 31 PM.Iman.Crawford.jpg
Amber Iman Charlotte Crawford
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.