Watch Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard, More Sing ‘Skid Row’ From Little Shop of Horrors

The Off-Broadway cast performed on The Tonight Show September 13.

For months, we said “there’s got be a way outta…” the theatre shutdown. Celebrating the return of theatre on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon September 13 were Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard, and more singing “Skid Row” above from the Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway revival. Check out the performance above, which also features the show’s title tune (as sung by The Urchins, played by Salome Smith, Joy Woods, and Aveena Sawyer).

All this week, musicals shows will perform on The Tonight Show, continuing with four Broadway titles: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (September 14), Dear Evan Hansen (September 15) with a special appearance by Tony winner Ben Platt, Six (September 16), and Wicked (September 17).

As previously announced , Jordan will take on the role of Seymour when the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken resumes its run at the Westside Theatre beginning September 21. The Broadway favorite was originally slated to join the production March 17, 2020, succeeding Gideon Glick, when the musical was temporarily closed due to the pandemic. Jonathan Groff originated the role of Seymour in this production.

Original cast members Blanchard and Christian Borle return in their roles as, respectively, Audrey and Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. Borle also plays a boozy homeless man at the start of the show, featured above.

Completing the cast are returning members Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, and ensemble members Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, and Chelsea Turbin.

Michael Mayer directs the staging with choreography by Ellenore Scott.

