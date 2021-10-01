Watch Joanna Lumley Challenge Her New Opera Student Danielle Macdonald in Falling for Figaro Clip

The Tony nominee stars as a voice teacher with some...unconventional training methods in the rom-com releasing October 1.

Joanna Lumley, Danielle Macdonald, and Hugh Skinner lead Falling for Figaro, the new-rom com set in the world of competitive opera singing, out from IFC films October 1. Check out the above clip showcasing Lumley's deadpan comedy chops as a fictional former opera diva turned vocal coach with some unusual (abusive?) training methods.

The story centers on young fund manager Millie (Macdonald), who leaves her career and long-term boyfriend to follow her opera dreams. Enter Lumley as a demanding voice teacher and Skinner as a fellow student, and the scene is set for competition and romance.

The script is co-written by director Ben Lewin and Allen Palmer. Philip Wade, Judi Levine, and Arabella Page Croft produce.

Lumley was Tony-nominated for her appearance in the 2010 revival of La Bête, and is best known for her role as Patsy Stone in the long-running BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous. Skinner's credits include the films Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Les Misérables, as well as theatre credits at Young Vic and Almeida. Macdonald can be seen in the films Dumplin’ and Patti Cake$.

Falling for Figaro is releasing on demand and in theatres simultaneously.

