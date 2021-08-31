Watch Joanna Lumley Take On New Opera Student Danielle Macdonald in Falling for Figaro Trailer

The romantic comedy, set in the world of competitive opera singing, also stars Hugh Skinner.

The world of opera singing competitions is fierce, but Tony nominee Joanna Lumley as a former opera diva is even fiercer. Check her out in the trailer above for the upcoming IFC Films romantic comedy Falling for Figaro, co-starring Danielle Macdonald and Hugh Skinner.

The story centers on young fund manager Millie (Macdonald), who leaves her career and long-term boyfriend to follow her opera dreams. Enter Lumley as a demanding singing teacher and Skinner as a fellow student, and the scene is set for competition and romance.

The script is co-written by director Ben Lewin and Allen Palmer. Philip Wade, Judi Levine, and Arabella Page Croft produce.

Lumley was Tony-nominated for her appearance in the 2010 revival of La Bête, and is best known for her role as Patsy Stone in the long-running BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous. Skinner's credits include the films Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Les Misérables, as well as theatre credits at Young Vic and Almeida. Macdonald can be seen in the films Dumplin’ and Patti Cake$.

Falling for Figaro releases in theatres and on demand October 1.