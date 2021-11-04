Watch Joaquina Kalukango and Chilina Kennedy Duet 'Someone to Love' From Paradise Square

The Broadway-bound new musical is now in previews in Chicago.

Chilina Kennedy and Joaquina Kalukango, stars of the new Broadway-bound musical Paradise Square, do a little heart-string tugging in this latest video from the production. The show is currently in previews at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre. The new musical arrives at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre February 22, 2022, prior to a March 20 opening.

Set in Manhattan’s Five Points neighborhood amid the Civil War and the New York Draft Riots, the musical follows the denizens of a local saloon. In "Someone to Love," Annie Lewis (Kennedy) comforts her sister-in-law, Nelly O’Brien, (Kalukango), as both women cope with an unimaginable loss.

Conceived by Larry Kirwan, Paradise Square features a score by Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen, and Masi Asare, with additional material provided by Kirwan. The musical features original songs as well as a reimagining of the songs of Stephen Foster. Christina Anderson, Marcus Gardley, Craig Lucas, and Kirwan wrote the book.

Paradise Square is executive produced by Garth Drabinsky. Moisés Kaufman (I Am My Own Wife, The Laramie Project) directs with choreography by two-time Tony winner Bill T. Jones (Spring Awakening, Fela!), and a book by Christina Anderson, Marcus Gardley, Craig Lucas, and Kirwan.