Watch John McDaniel Perform New Original Song 'You Gotta Vote'

The Grammy and Emmy-winning artist has penned a new tune to get people to the polls.

John McDaniel has penned a new tune to get out the vote for the upcoming presidential election. Watch the Grammy and Emmy winner perform "You Gotta Vote" above.

McDaniel was the music director for the recent Playbill Pride Spectacular and is also the co-author of the new musical Sticks & Stones, which will be presented virtually October 16 at 8 PM ET as part of National Bullying Prevention Month. The concert will be available through October 20 on BroadwayCares.org and will benefit both Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Born This Way Foundation.

McDaniel's Broadway credits as arranger, orchestrator, musical supervisor, and/or producer include Bonnie and Clyde, Catch Me If You Can, Brooklyn, Taboo, Annie Get Your Gun, and Grease.