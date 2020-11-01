WATCH: John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, and More Bring Showtunes Back to Times Square in Broadway-Packed SNL Sketch

Mulaney once again led a musical theatre extravaganza during his latest Saturday Night Live hosting stint.

There are few things we can count on in these uncertain times, but this we know to be true: If John Mulaney is hosting Saturday Night Live, there will be showtunes. The comedian and Oh, Hello star/co-creator did not disappoint Broadway enthusiasts as emcee of the Halloween episode, bringing musicals back to life in a Times Square souvenir shop-set sketch.

As was the case with the Mulaney-led “Diner Lobster,” “Bodega Bathroom,” and “Airport Sushi” sketches from 2018, 2019, and earlier this year, respectively, a seemingly innocuous if quirky object sets of the musical escapade: a pair of “I Heart NY” underwear.

Soon enough, Mulaney and a host of off-brand Times Square characters treat Pete Davidson and Chris Redd to a song-and-dance about the magic and not-so-magic qualities of the theatre district, set to the tunes of A Chorus Line’s “One,” Guys and Dolls’ “Luck Be a Lady Tonight,” and more.

We also get a double dose of Sondheim melodies, with Kate McKinnon as a wistful Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. mascot singing a rendition of “Send in the Clowns” and Maya Rudolph as Lady Liberty herself assuring New Yorkers, “I’m Still Here.” Rounding out the sketch is an old Les Mis chestnut tied to the impending election.

Watch the theatre reference-laden clip above.