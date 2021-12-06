Watch Jonathan Groff Play a Baddie in New Matrix Resurrections Trailer

Watch Jonathan Groff Play a Baddie in New Matrix Resurrections Trailer
By Dan Meyer
Dec 06, 2021
 
The Tony nominee joins Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and more in the fourth outing of the popular franchise.

It’s impossible to know what’s real or not in The Matrix—but one thing’s for certain: Jonathan Groff (or rather, his character) is up to no good. Check out the Spring Awakening and Hamilton Tony nominee, alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus (originally played by Laurence Fishburne) in the latest trailer for The Matrix Resurrections.

“Billions of people just living out their lives, oblivious,” says Groff’s character of the time loops people have been falling into. The villain clearly has ties to Agent Smith, the main antagonist played by Hugo Weaving in the original Matrix trilogy. Later on in the trailer, Neo and the unnamed agent go head to head in battle.

Also spotted in the sneak peek are Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, and Priyanka Chopra (who recently served as a producer on the Broadway premiere of Chicken & Biscuits). According to Collider, fans will also see Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris and Broadway alum Cristina Ricci, among others, in the latest outing from The Matrix co-creator Lana Wachowski (Lilly Wachowski is not attached to this project).

The Matrix Resurrections arrives on HBO Max and in theatres December 22.

From Melchior to Seymour: Celebrating Jonathan Groff

HR - Jonathan Groff.jpg
Jonathan Groff
springawakening_orig_HR.jpg
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff, and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening.
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening Monique Carboni
Jonathan Groff and company in <i>Spring Awakening</i>
Jonathan Groff and cast of Spring Awakening
Jonathan Groff in Hair.
Jonathan Groff in Hair Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff and cast in <i>Hair</i>
Jonathan Groff and cast of Hair Joan Marcus
Zachary Booth and Jonathan Groff in <i>Prayer for My Enemy </i>
Zachary Booth and Jonathan Groff in Prayer for My Enemy Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff in Prayer for My Enemy
Jonathan Groff in Prayer for My Enemy Photo by Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff, Susan Pourfar and Olympia Dukakis
Jonathan Groff, Susan Pourfar, and Olympia Dukakis in The Singing Forest Carol Rosegg
Rob Campbell and Jonathan Groff in <i>The Singing Forest</i>
Rob Campbell and Jonathan Groff in The Singing Forest Carol Rosegg
