Watch Jonathan Groff Play a Baddie in New Matrix Resurrections Trailer

The Tony nominee joins Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and more in the fourth outing of the popular franchise.

It’s impossible to know what’s real or not in The Matrix—but one thing’s for certain: Jonathan Groff (or rather, his character) is up to no good. Check out the Spring Awakening and Hamilton Tony nominee, alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus (originally played by Laurence Fishburne) in the latest trailer for The Matrix Resurrections.

“Billions of people just living out their lives, oblivious,” says Groff’s character of the time loops people have been falling into. The villain clearly has ties to Agent Smith, the main antagonist played by Hugo Weaving in the original Matrix trilogy. Later on in the trailer, Neo and the unnamed agent go head to head in battle.

Also spotted in the sneak peek are Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, and Priyanka Chopra (who recently served as a producer on the Broadway premiere of Chicken & Biscuits). According to Collider , fans will also see Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris and Broadway alum Cristina Ricci, among others, in the latest outing from The Matrix co-creator Lana Wachowski (Lilly Wachowski is not attached to this project).

The Matrix Resurrections arrives on HBO Max and in theatres December 22.

