Watch Jonathan Lee’s Short Dance Film Come Together to #StopAAPIHate

The piece is co-choreographed by Lee, Karla Garcia, and Kellen Stancil.

In response to the recent attacks against the AAPI communities across the nation, Jonathan Lee created a short dance film Come Together to #StopAAPIHate. Check it out above, featuring choreography by Lee and Broadway dance captains Karla Garcia (Hamilton) and Kellen Stancil (The Lion King).

Appearing in the video are Una Bharat, Jaryd Farcon, Jhailyn Farcon, Rosie Lani Fiedelman , Ericka Hunter Yang, Joomin Hwang, Sabrina Imamura, Jolina Javier, Monica Kapoor, Yusaku Komori, Raechelle Manalo, Morgan Marcell, Arianne Meneses, Mayumi Miguel, Christine Sienicki, Christopher Vo, and Nicole Winhoffer.

READ: Stop AAPI Hate: A Resource Guide to Support the Asian-American Community

Come Together is produced and directed by Lee (Broadway Bares), filmed and edited by Kyle Beckley of Full Out Creative. Signs and masks are by Monica Eng.

Looking for more ways to help? Watch 'Stand Up’ for Asian Americans, a weekend of variety shows celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander performers (including Telly Leung and Margaret Cho), streaming on Stellar May 14–16 at 8 PM ET.

