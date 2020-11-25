Watch Joshua Dela Cruz and Amanda Dela Cruz Perform 'Come Up for Air' From New Musical Ranked

A portion of the proceeds from the song and video benefit Covenant House.

Joshua Dela Cruz (Aladdin, Blue’s Clues) and Amanda Dela Cruz (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) have recorded “Come Up for Air,” a song from the new musical Ranked. Watch the music video above.

Ranked, featuring a book by Kyle Holmes and music and lyrics by David Taylor Gomes, is set in a dystopian world where class rank, determined by grades and test scores, governs everything from where you sit to what your future holds. Originally set for a New York workshop in March, those plans were put on hold because of the pandemic.

A portion of the proceeds from streams of the song and video—on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube—benefit Covenant House, which provides shelter, food, immediate crisis care, and an array of other services to homeless and runaway youth.

“Through music, people find fellowship,” said the Dela Cruzes in a joint statement. “We can’t possibly imagine being a kid in this world right now, but Ranked gives them a powerful voice. We are thrilled to partner with Ranked and Covenant House, an organization that has been teaching the world what it means to be human since 1972. We can’t think of a better organization to support during these times of crisis.”

