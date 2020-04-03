Watch Judy Blazer and Steven Sutcliffe Sing 'Thou Swell' From City Center Encores! A Connecticut Yankee

By Andrew Gans
Apr 03, 2020
 
The second week of videos, part of the venue's series featuring highlights from New York City Center's Encores!, spotlights the work of Rodgers and Hart.
in <i>A Connecticut Yankee</i>
Judith Blazer and Steven Sutcliffe in A Connecticut Yankee Courtesy of City Center Encores!

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! productions.

The second week of the series salutes the work of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart and has already featured Patti LuPone singing “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered” from the 1995 City Center Encores! production of Pal Joey, Rebecca Luker, Debbie Gravitte, and Sarah Uriarte Berry in The Boys From Syracuse, and Christopher Fitzgerald and Jessica Stone in Babes in Arms.

Continuing the Rodgers and Hart celebration are Judy Blazer and Steven Sutcliffe singing “Thou Swell” from the 2001 City Center Encores! production of A Connecticut Yankee.

Watch the performance below:

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with two songs from the Encores! production of Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies: Tony winner Donna Murphy singing "Could I Leave You?" and Tony winner Victoria Clark singing "Losing My Mind." Other Sondheim offerings included: Sutton Foster and Murphy in Anyone Can Whistle, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Betsy Wolfe in Merrily We Roll Along, Melissa Errico in Do I Hear a Waltz?, Patti LuPone in Gypsy, Bernadette Peters in A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair, Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in Sunday in the Park With George, and Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Shuler Hensley, and Steven Pasquale in Assassins, and Brandon Uranowitz and Jin in Road Show.

