Watch Julia Murney, Drew Gehling, Nancy Opel, and More in Will Blum’s New Assassins Medley

The man who brought us Floyd Collins from an apartment cave re-envisions the Sondheim musical with an all-star cast.

In this tense political climate, performer Will Blum (Beetlejuice) felt at a loss. With all the ire leading up to this election, he decided to focus his rage into making art.

Having already created a sand cave out of 476 pieces of cardboard to stage a Floyd Collins medley, Blum wrangled his ingenuity and a full cast of Broadway stars to safely stage “What Does a Man Do?”, “Have It Your Way”, and “Another National Anthem” from the musical Assassins.

Filmed in Blum’s Manhattan apartment (and following all COVID-safety protocols), the video features Julia Murney (Wicked) as Emma Goldman, Blum as Samuel Byck, Adam Bashian (In Transit) as Leon Czolgosz, John Riddle (Frozen) as John Wilkes Booth, Barrett Riggins as John Hinckley, Kendal Hartse (Summer) as Squeaky Fromme, Elliottt Mattox (Beetlejuice) as Giuseppe Zangara, Drew Gehling (Waitress) as Charles Guiteau, Tony nominee Nancy Opel (Urinetown) as Sara Jane Moore, Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels) as Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald, and Patrick Cassidy as the radio announcer. Blum conceived, directed, and designed this interpretation of the three songs from the story about the men and women who each tried to (and some successfully) assassinate American presidents.

The excerpts from the Stephen Sondheim-John Weidman musical feature orchestrations by Michael Starobin. With music direction and accompaniment by Andy Einhorn and music editing by David Dabbon, the band features Durand, Jack Schwenke, and Adam Wolfe. The video was made by cinematographer and cameraperson Austin Regan, stage manager/COVID-19 safety protocol Rachel Bauder, assistant stage manager/COVID-19 safety protocol Emily Hayes, and virtual stylist Nick Laughlin.

