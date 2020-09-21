Watch Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Bette Midler, More in The Glorias New Trailer

The Gloria Steinem biopic is directed by Julie Taymor and written by Sarah Ruhl.

Check out Oscars winners Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander as activist Gloria Steinem in a new trailer The Glorias, above. The biopic from Tony-winning director Julie Taymor and playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl streams exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video September 30.

Tracing Steinem’s journey from her time in India as a young woman to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York and beyond, the movie explores her rise to become one of the world's leading women's rights advocates.

Joining Moore and Vikander are Lulu Wilson and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Steinem. The cast also features Tony winner Bette Midler as Bella Abzug, Janelle Monáe as Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Lorraine Toussaint as Flo Kennedy, Monica Sanchez as Dolores Huerta, and Kimberly Guerrero as Wilma Mankiller.

Steinem’s life was also recently depicted in the stage play Gloria: A Life (with Christine Lahti playing the feminist leader Off-Broadway) and in Hulu/FX’s Mrs. America (played by Rose Byrne).

