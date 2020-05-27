Watch Karen Olivo Sing 'Come to Your Senses' From Encores! Off-Center's tick, tick… BOOM!

The 2014 production of the Jonathan Larson musical co-starred fellow Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and gala productions.

This week's offerings spotlight City Center staff favorites. Below, watch Tony winner Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge!, West Side Story) sing "Come to Your Senses" from the 2014 Encores! Off-Center production of tick, tick… BOOM!

Above, watch the cast, which also included Hamilton Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr., in rehearsal.



Jonathan Larson's tick, tick… BOOM! was the opening show of City Center's Encores! Off-Center series of landmark Off-Broadway musicals in June 2014.

The Manhattan venue launched the video series March 22 (Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday) with a week of performances from Sondheim musicals. Click here to watch all of the previously released performances.

