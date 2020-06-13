Watch Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, and the Cast of Company Perform the Title Song Virtually

The Broadway stars collided in a socially distanced take on the number.

Virtual doors chimed, and onto our screens came Company stars Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, and the rest of the 2020 Broadway revival cast in a recent performance of the show’s title song. Check it out below.

Joining in the fun were Matt Doyle, Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Terence Archie, Etai Benson, Nikki Renée Daniels, Claybourne Elder, Greg Hildreth, Kyle Dean Masse, Bobby Conte Thornton, and Rashidra Scott.

The video premiered as part of the New York Times' inaugural edition of its new Offstage series in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented the revival from opening as scheduled March 22.

Company began performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre March 2 but was paused amid the COVID-19 crisis, which shut down theatres globally for the forseeable future.

Love is Company. The cast of Company Broadway reunite for a very special virtual performance of ‘Company’. “..and that’s what it’s all about, isn’t it?” pic.twitter.com/dS3lPp1wOz — COMPANY (@CompanyBway) June 12, 2020

The gender-swapped revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical stars Lenk as Bobbie and is directed by two-time Tony winner Marianne Elliott. LuPone reprises her Olivier-winning portrayal of Joanne.

Elliott collaborated with composer Sondheim to re-imagine certain characters as the opposite gender. Bobby’s trio of girlfriends (Marta, Kathy, and April) are now boyfriends PJ, Theo, and Andy; the soon-to-be married (or not) Amy and Paul are now Jamie and Paul. In addition to gender swaps, the production introduces several updates to the lyrics and Furth’s book to bring the story into present day.

