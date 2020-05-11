Watch Katrina Lenk Sing ‘Something Good’ for R&H Goes Pop!

Music Video   Watch Katrina Lenk Sing ‘Something Good’ for R&H Goes Pop!
By Dan Meyer
May 11, 2020
 
The Tony winner puts a contemporary spin on The Sound of Music in a new music video.

Tony winner Katrina Lenk is the latest in a string of Broadway stars to put a contemporary twist on a Rodgers and Hammerstein staple. Check out the stage favorite singing “Something Good” in the R&H Goes Pop! music video above.

The song was added to the movie adaptation of The Sound of Music, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. In it, the number is a duet performed by Maria and Captain Von Trapp as the pair realize they're falling in love. In the version above, however, Lenk sings “Something Good” as a solo.

Lenk stars as Bobbie in the 2020 Broadway revival of Company, which suspended performances in March shortly before opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lenk’s past credits include The Band’s Visit (which earned her a Tony Award), Indecent, Once, and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

This is the first R&H Goes Pop! music video to drop since the launch of R&H Goes Live! in March, which features real-time performances by Broadway stars and a Q&A with host Laura Osnes. The May 6 episode featured Christy Altomare (Anastasia) singing "A Cockeyed Optimist" from South Pacific.

Other R&H Goes Pop! releases have included Gavin Creel singing “Something Wonderful,” Ashley Park singing “Do-Re-Mi,” Derek Klena performing “Younger than Springtime” from South Pacific, and Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle doing a same-sex version of "We Kiss in the Shadow" from The King and I.

