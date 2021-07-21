Watch 'Keep the Beat' From Vivo, the Animated Musical With Songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda

The film, which features a score by Alex Lacamoire and a script by Quiara Alegría Hudes and director Kirk DeMicco, will release August 6.

Netflix has announced the release date for Vivo, the new animated musical from creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The first-ever musical from Sony Pictures Animation will hit the streamer worldwide on August 6. The film follows the adventures of Vivo, a kinkajou (a.k.a. a rainforest honeybear) as he teams up with wild tween Gabi to deliver a musical love letter from his owner in Havana to a long-lost love in Miami. Watch a clip of the song "Keep the Beat" above, with Vivo and Gabi, voiced by Miranda and newcomer Ynairaly Simo, traveling through the formidable Florida Everglades. The film features songs by Miranda and a screenplay co-written by his In the Heights collaborator Quiara Alegría Hudes and director Kirk DeMicco. Vivo is also co-directed by Brandon Jeffords. Three-time Tony winner Alex Lacamoire composed the score. In addition to Miranda and Simo, voice talent for the picture includes Zoe Saldana as her mother Rosa, Buena Vista Social Club’s Juan de Marcos Gonzáles as Vivo's owner Andres, and Grammy-winning Latin pop legend Gloria Estefan as Marta, the love of Andres' life.