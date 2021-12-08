Watch Kelli O’Hara, Sahr Ngaujah, Judith Light, More Theatre Favorites in The Accidental Wolf Season 2 Trailer

The thriller series hails from Tony nominee Arian Moayed.

The plot thickens as Season 2 of The Accidental Wolf readies for its premiere on the streaming service Topic December 30. Check out Tony winner Kelli O’Hara in the new trailer, which also features Broadway alums Marsha Stephanie Blake, Tavi Gevinson, Zainab Jah, Judith Ivey, Judith Light, Laurie Metcalf, Sahr Ngaujah, Ashley Park, and more, above.

Six months have passed since Katie (O’Hara) answered an unknown phone call that upended her life and put the fate of a pregnant and wounded stranger in her hands. Her family is threatening to medicate her and take away her daughter. As she attempts to return to her old life, a new faction emerges that pulls her deeper into the mystery of what happened that fateful night and even closer to danger.

The Accidental Wolf is directed and written by Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo star Arian Moayed and executive produced by Topic’s Ryan Chanatry and Gena Konstantinakos, along with Gregory Franklin.