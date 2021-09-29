Watch Kelli O’Hara Sing ‘Take Me to the World’ During Kennedy at 50 Concert, Heading to PBS

Earlier this month, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. celebrated 50 years with a star-studded concert celebration. Check out a clip above of Kelli O’Hara, backed by the National Symphony Orchestra, singing Stephen Sondheim’s “Take Me to the World” from Evening Primrose.
Kennedy at 50 will air in full on PBS October 1 at 9 PM ET (check local listings) and also be available at PBS.org and the PBS Video App.
Hosted by Audra McDonald, the concert also featured performances by Tony nominees Joshua Henry, Renée Fleming, and Tony Yazbeck, the cast of David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori’s Soft Power, Darren Criss, Common, and more.