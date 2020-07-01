Watch Kelli O'Hara, Stephanie J. Block, Elizabeth Stanley, More Celebrate Canada Day

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Kelli O'Hara, Stephanie J. Block, Elizabeth Stanley, More Celebrate Canada Day
By Dan Meyer
Jul 01, 2020
 
Broadway stars shared who and what they love most about their northern neighbors in a video from Theatre Calgary.

Tony winners Stephanie J. Block and Kelli O'Hara—plus a host of additional Broadway stars—honored Canada Day in a video from Theatre Calgary July 1, celebrating all of the things they love about the nation and its people.

Joining the pair in the video above are Elizabeth Stanley, George Takei, Ann Harada, Telly Leung, Jere Shea, and Paul Alexander Nolan.

Among the notable Canadian theatre connections mentioned in the clip are Alanis Morissette, whose music serves as the score for Jagged Little Pill in which Stanley stars, director Stafford Arima, Tony winning performers Christopher Plummer and Brent Carver, and the 2011 Canada Day concert at Joe's Pub

The video is a part of Theatre Calgary's tcTakeout series, with new performances and artist reflections released weekly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and theatre shutdown.

WATCH: Celebrate Canada Day With a PSA From Come From Away

Get a First Look at the Canadian Company of Come From Away

Get a First Look at the Canadian Company of Come From Away

The new musical plays the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre before returning to Toronto in February.

5 PHOTOS
Steffi DiDomenicantonio and the cast
Steffi DiDomenicantonio and the cast Matthew Murphy
Eliza-Jane Scott and the cast
Eliza-Jane Scott and the cast Matthew Murphy
Cast
Cast Matthew Murphy
Cast
Cast Matthew Murphy
Cast
Cast Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Video
Watch video of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London shows as well as interviews, TV appearances, and special performances.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.