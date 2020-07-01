Watch Kelli O'Hara, Stephanie J. Block, Elizabeth Stanley, More Celebrate Canada Day

Broadway stars shared who and what they love most about their northern neighbors in a video from Theatre Calgary.

Tony winners Stephanie J. Block and Kelli O'Hara—plus a host of additional Broadway stars—honored Canada Day in a video from Theatre Calgary July 1, celebrating all of the things they love about the nation and its people.

Joining the pair in the video above are Elizabeth Stanley, George Takei, Ann Harada, Telly Leung, Jere Shea, and Paul Alexander Nolan.

Among the notable Canadian theatre connections mentioned in the clip are Alanis Morissette, whose music serves as the score for Jagged Little Pill in which Stanley stars, director Stafford Arima, Tony winning performers Christopher Plummer and Brent Carver, and the 2011 Canada Day concert at Joe's Pub

The video is a part of Theatre Calgary's tcTakeout series, with new performances and artist reflections released weekly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and theatre shutdown.

