Watch Kermit the Frog as Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson in Muppets Tick Manhattan

A new parody mashes up scenes from The Muppets Take Manhattan with tick, tick…BOOM!.

Before Jonathan Larson created Rent...he wrote a Muppets movie musical?

That's what content creator Matthew Gaydos supposes in his parody mashup combining scenes from the film The Muppets Take Manhattan with audio from the first tick, tick…BOOM! trailer. Gaydos, who co-hosts the Muppets podcast Kermitment, posted the video December 13 and all we can say is: When do tickets go on sale?

Watch the video of Muppets Tick Manhattan above.

For an extra treat, check out the tweet below where Gaydos gives a side-by-side of the tick, tick…BOOM! trailer and his Muppets Tick Manhattan parody.

