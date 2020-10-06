Watch Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel Join Wicked Cast Members for New 'Voting' Video

By Andrew Gans
Oct 06, 2020
 
The "Special Dispatch From Oz" features new lyrics by Wicked creators Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman.

The Broadway and touring casts of the international hit musical Wicked, joined by original stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, have joined forces to get out the vote—by mail or in person—in a new video; take a look above.

Featuring new lyrics by Wicked creators Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, "Voting: A Special Dispatch From Oz" (to the tunes of Wicked's "What Is This Feeling" and "Defying Gravity") features Lindsay Pearce, Brittney Johnson, Alexandra Billings, Jennifer DiNoia, Alicia Newcom, Alida Michal, Amanda Fallon Smith, Andy Richardson, Bret Shuford, Chase Madigan, Christianne Tisdale, David Scott Purdy, DJ Plunkett, Emily Rogers, Jackie Raye, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Jennafer Newberry, Jeremy Thompson, Jordan Casanova, Jordan Litz, Kelly Lafarga, Larkin Bogan, Lindsay K. Northen, Marie Eife, Marina Lazzaretto, Matt Densky, Meg Doherty, Megan Loomis, Micaela Martinez, Natalia Vivino, Nick Burrage, Rebecca Gans, Reavis Riley Costello, Sam Gravitte, Sara Gonzales, Shoba Narayan, Sharon Sachs, Talia Suskauer, Travante S. Baker, and William Ryall.

Musicians include music director Dan Micciche, Chad Yarbrough, Clint Sharman, Danny Miller, David Evans, David Pepin, Derek Shorter, Doug Purviance, Evan Roider, Evan Zavada, Grace Paradise, Helen Campo, Jon Owens, Konrad Adderley, Margaret Dyer Harris, Matt Vander Ende, Nick Ujhazy, Richard Harris, Roy Lewis, and Theo Primis.

Conceived by Newcom, Rogers, Newberry, Suskauer, Baker, and Gonzales, the video also features orchestral mixing and mastering by Shorter, vocal mixing and mastering by Brian Usifer, choreography by Newcom and Baker (inspired by Wayne Cilento’s original Wicked choreography), and group dance videography by James Jin.

