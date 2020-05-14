Watch Kristin Chenoweth Belt Out 'What Did I Have?' in 2000 Encores! Production of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever

By Andrew Gans
May 14, 2020
 
The famed New York City venue is offering highlights from its Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
Kristin Chenoweth_HR _5085.jpg
Kristin Chenoweth Monica Simoes

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and gala productions.

This week's offerings spotlight showstopping numbers. Below, watch Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth perform "What Did I Have?" from the 2000 City Center Encores! production of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.

Chenoweth played telesthetic Daisy Gamble in the Encores! concert staging of the Alan Jay Lerner and Burton Lane musical. Mark Brokaw directed the production, which also featured Peter Friedman as Dr. Marc Bruckner, as well as Brent Barrett, Tony winner Roger Bart, Brooks Ashmanskas, Gerry Bamman, Ed Dixon, Jim Newman, Nancy Opel, Darcie Roberts, and Louis Zorich.

The Manhattan venue launched the series March 22 (Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday) with a week of videos from Sondheim musicals. Click here to watch all of the previously released performances.

