Watch Kristin Chenoweth Belt Out 'What Did I Have?' in 2000 Encores! Production of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and gala productions.
This week's offerings spotlight showstopping numbers. Below, watch Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth perform "What Did I Have?" from the 2000 City Center Encores! production of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.
Kristin Chenoweth had the stage all to herself early in the second act and did just what she was supposed to: brought down the house.— New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) May 14, 2020
🎶: @KChenoweth "What Did I Have?"
Encores! On A Clear Day You Can See Forever 2000 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/iWe9bJPpqf
Chenoweth played telesthetic Daisy Gamble in the Encores! concert staging of the Alan Jay Lerner and Burton Lane musical. Mark Brokaw directed the production, which also featured Peter Friedman as Dr. Marc Bruckner, as well as Brent Barrett, Tony winner Roger Bart, Brooks Ashmanskas, Gerry Bamman, Ed Dixon, Jim Newman, Nancy Opel, Darcie Roberts, and Louis Zorich.
The Manhattan venue launched the series March 22 (Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday) with a week of videos from Sondheim musicals. Click here to watch all of the previously released performances.