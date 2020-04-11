Watch Kristin Chenoweth, Joel Grey, More on Stars in the House Live Stream

The daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the new daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes the return of Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth, plus Josh Bryant and more April 11 at 8 PM. The evening will also celebrate the 88th birthday of special guest, Tony winner Joel Grey (Cabaret, Chicago).

The Stars in the House series—which launched March 16 with Tony winner Kelli O'Hara—promotes support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ: Playbill Will Stream Broadway's Bandstand Musical Film, Starring Laura Osnes and Corey Cott

Recent guests have included Andy Karl, Orfeh, Charles Busch, Faith Prince, Andrea Martin, Richard Kind, Gavin Creel, Laura Bell Bundy, Jeff Bowen, Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, Caissie Levy, Mike Doyle, Scott Evans, Colin Donnell, Marlee Matlin, Ann Hampton Callaway, Henry Winkler, D'Arcy Carden, Stephen Root, Anthony Carrigan, Mark Setlock, Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Lance Barber, Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Pedi, Judy Gold, Andy Nyman, Jonathan Groff, John Gallagher Jr., Lilli Cooper, Gideon Glick, Sutton Foster, Debby Ryan, Peyton List, Skai Jackson, Karan Brar, Kevin Chamberlin, J. Smith-Cameron, Robert Stanton, Keith Nobbs, Patrick Breen, Marylouise Burke, Mark McKinney, Lisa Gorlitsky, and Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell.

New shows air daily at 2 PM ET and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen and conversations with Rudetsky between each tune. Rudetsky will encourage live viewers to donate, and Wesley will give updates from The Fund as well as shout-outs to people donating in real time. Dr. Jonathan LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News, will also make frequent appearances to answer questions and offer best practices.

Watch previous Stars in the House/Plays in the House presentations here.

SiriusXM is the exclusive audio broadcasting partner delivering Stars in the House to listeners daily. Subscribers can catch Stars in the House weekday mornings at 9 AM ET on Volume channel 106, with favorite program excerpts airing throughout the day on SiriusXM’s On Broadway channel 72.

READ: How to Help Unemployed Theatre Industry Professionals During the Coronavirus Shutdown

Additional stars who have already confirmed appearances as part of the initiative: Shoshana Bean, Wayne Brady, Kerry Butler, Carolee Carmello, Melissa Errico, Christopher Fitzgerald, Justin Guarini, Debbie Gravitte, James Monroe Iglehart, Marc Kudish, Linda Lavin, Beth Leavel, Telly Leung, Idina Menzel, Rosie O’Donnell, Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal, Faith Prince, Kate Shindle, Jennifer Simard, Elizabeth Stanley, Marissa Jaret Winokur with more to be announced.

As is the case for husband-and-husband duo Rudetsky and Wesley, many stars live together. Stars in the House has confirmed celebrity couples Jen Cody and Hunter Foster, Jenn Colella and Chilina Kennedy, Santino and Jessica Fontana, Liz Larsen and Sal Viviano, and Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

